Clark Mason Gray
February 24, 1938 - February 8, 2020
Clark Mason Gray, 81, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home in Bay City, Texas. He was born February 24, 1938, to the late Samuel B. Gray Sr. and Oneita Grimsley McLean, in Zwolle, Louisiana.
Clark graduated high school at Corpus Christi College Academy in Corpus Christi, Texas and attended the University of Texas, Austin. He enlisted into the U.S. Army and served in the Army Security Agency and was stationed in Japan, where he met and married the love of his life, Mitsue. Clark worked for and retired from Celanese Corp; the majority of time with Celanese was in Bay City.
He loved deer hunting, so much, that he spent more time observing wildlife than actually stalking deer. Clark was an avid hunter of relics. He spent time with a metal detector in his hands, and when out and about would find Indian points where others would walk and not see any flint whatsoever. On many occasions, at “digs”, he was accompanied by Mitsue.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mitsue Gray; parents; stepfather, Charles V. McLean; brother, Samuel B. Gray Jr. (Janice E. Shaw Gray).
He is survived by his brother, Glyn Gray (Linda Gray); nieces, Michelle James (Trent James), Jessica Faith Rutledge (Anthony Rutledge), Amanda Gray Smoke (Chris Smoke), Sheri Jenkins (Doug Jenkins), Donna Templeton (Michael Templeton); nephew, Samuel K. Gray of Phuket, Thailand; and special friends, Gene Koudelka, and Bob King.
A special thanks to caregivers Rachel Torres, Mary C. Garcia, and Yvonne Mader, also to Dr. Byrd, Dr. Zuniga, and A-Med Hospice.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Services will begin at 10 a.m. at Taylor Bros. with Bob King officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers are Bob King, Rob Geffert, Brian Smith, Trent James, Anthony Rutledge and Chris Smoke.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.