Travis Lee Cartwright
September 17, 1934 - February 21, 2020
Travis Lee Cartwright, 85, of Wadsworth, Texas passed away February 21, 2020. He was born September 17, 1934, the 7th child of the late Greenberry Savage Cartwright and Blanche Myrtle Ingham Cartwright
He served two years in the U.S. Army, was a graduate of Texas A&I University, and retired as a Lab Technician for Texas Gulf Sulphur.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, Travis returned to Wadsworth where his twin brothers were instrumental in his meeting his future bride. Travis met Martha at the Beach Tavern in Matagorda and they were married less than a year later. They were married for 58 years at the time of his death.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Chambers Cartwright; two children, daughter Dana Robinson and her husband Russell of Bay City; son, Jimmy Cartwright and his wife Beanee of Houston; brother, Robbie Cartwright of Clear Lake; and grandchildren, Kelly Robinson, Eric Robinson, Stephanie Hooks, Kimberly Hooks, and Jordan Masters. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Melvin Wane Bell, Bubba Culver, Ronnie Ottis, David Popek, Alfred Ryman, and Gregg Sutherland.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Robinson, Jordan Masters, Danny Ottis, and Chris Sutherland.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Draksharam, Brazosport Regional Cancer Center, AMed Hospice, Liz Martinez, Crystal Ortiz, and Sandra Trevino.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.