George Robert “Bob” Yeager
September 29, 1957 - October 12, 2019
George Robert “Bob” Yeager, 62, of Houston, Texas passed away October 12, 2019. He was born September 29, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas.
He graduated from Bay City High School in 1976 and attended Wharton County Junior College. He was an Electronics Technician and enjoyed building computers and networks in his home. Other hobbies included riding his Harley-Davidson, photography, editing movies, fishing and camping and caring for his many tanks of tropical fish.
Bob was preceded in death by his father George Bristo Yeager, Jr. and brother-in-law Christopher Hartsfield.
Survivors include his husband Joe Micallef; his mother Dorothy Yeager; sister Vencie Yeager Hartsfield; sisters-in-law Carol Micallef and Carmen Micallef; brother-in-law Bert Micallef; aunts Jeanne Mount and Virginia Margerum, as well as numerous cousins and extended family members.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Wade Floyd officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Friends may register their condolences by visiting Taylor Bros. Funeral Home or online at www.taylorbros.net.