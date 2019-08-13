Larry Donnell Davis Sr.
March 7, 1952 - August 7, 2019
Larry Donnell Davis Sr., age 67, formerly of Bay City, Texas passed away on August 7, 2019 in Sugar Land, Texas.
He was born in Bay City, Texas on March 7, 1952, the son of Phillip Edison and Elvira Davis.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Enterprise Baptist Church in Bay City, with burial to follow at Burial Association Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
