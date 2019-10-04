Carl W. "C.W" Rush
May 14, 1946 - October 2, 2019
Carl W. Rush, “C.W.” went home to be with the Lord October 2, 2019 after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 73 years old. He was born on May 14, 1946 to Louise and Eugene Rush of Markham, Texas.
He married Carleene Jensen in December 1966 and had two sons, Dean and Wade. His greatest joy was his two grandchildren, Hayden James (age 22) and Madison Christine (age 20). He was known for his generosity and his wicked sense of humor. He was a master of pulling off the perfect practical joke. He loved the Lord with all of his heart and served Him with everything he had.
C.W. is survived by his son, Wade; daughter in law, Lisa; his grandchildren, Hayden and Madison; his siblings, Lisa Rush, Laura McKissick, and Eugene Rush of Markham.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Louise; his wife, Carleene; and his son Dean.
Services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Markham.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the First Baptist Church in Markham, where he spent his life in service to the Lord.
Services entrusted to Roberson Funeral Home in Alice, Texas.