Jimmie Boone McKissick
April 21, 1935 - October 18, 2019
Jimmie Boone McKissick was mercifully taken from this earth by his Lord on October 18, 2019. He was born to G.B. (Pat) McKissick, Jr. and Frances Vacek McKissick on April 21, 1935.
He is survived by two children, Michael (Michelle), and Gina Darby (Jeff); two step sons, Ricky and Tom Curnutt; four grandchildren, Justin and Mason McKissick, Heath Darby and Angie Hartl; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 34 years, Laura "Becky" McKissick; his sister, Patsy Frick; and his brother, Walter "Brother". He was also preceded in death by his beloved dog, Lucy.
Services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Midfield Cemetery.
He was a proud graduate of Tidehaven High School where he was a member of a champion football team, which he loved to relive. He learned to fly while still in high school and earned his pilots license at 19. He was an award winning bowler and loved water skiiing, flying model airplanes, hunting and fishing with Becky. He and Becky loved the Dallas Cowboys and didn't miss a game on TV.
He came from a long line of farmers and ranchers He farmed rice in partnership with his Dad and brother and later went out on his own. After he retired he continued to help several local farmers, continuing to do what he loved.
The family would like to thank Nick and Leti Apaaricio and Jay Ledwig for being there for Jimmie when he needed them. He considered them true friends.