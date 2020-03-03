Bobbie Laughlin
November 1, 1945 - February 29, 2020
Bobbie Laughlin, 74, passed away February 29, 2020. She was born November 1, 1945 in Ringling, Oklahoma to Charles Buren Acox and Lucille Meadows Acox. She passed away from a hard fought battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Sharon and Karen.
She is survived by her loving husband and “best friend”, of 51 years, John; son and daughter-in-law, Jerod Jones Laughlin and Wendy Mealer-Laughlin; and the “love of her life”, Jaspa John Laughlin, grandson.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Lou Fitzpatrick of Austin; brothers-in-law and wives, Tom and Charmaine Laughlin of Justin, Texas and Isabel, Colorado, and Joseph and Theresa Laughlin of Lake Jackson, Texas; Goddaughters, Chelsea Foss Ferguson and Allison Foss Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobbie began her banking career in 1976 at Bay City Bank & Trust. She also was a loan officer at International Bank of Commerce and then at Capital Farm Credit. Illness forced her to retire early, but she never stopped missing her “clients and friends”, who affectionately referred to her as “Bobbie from the Bank”.
A Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas with the Rev. Jack Meyer officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Bob Watts, Frank Hurley III, Greg Westmoreland, Jay Hubbard, Stephen Zapalac and Bill Newton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Houston Methodist Hospital Oncology Research Center.