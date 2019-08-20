Alton Dittrich
December 28, 1939 - August 17, 2019
Alton Dittrich passed with peace on August 17, 2019 with his wife at his side.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helen; son, Daniel W. Dittrich and wife Elaine; daughter, Diana Nickell and husband Don; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Charles Dittrich, his brother.
Alton was born December 28, 1939 in Weimar, TX, to Charlie and Antonia Dittrich. After growing up in many Texas towns as a child, he settled in Bay City, TX. He met his wife Helen in 1961 and in 1963 they married. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 60 years. He was employed with Texas Department of Transportation for 36 years. After retirement in 2001, he became a local lawn mower repair man, simply from referrals because of his talent to fix anything, and at a fair price. He brought laughter and joy to many lives with his colorful experiences and ready willingness to help strangers, friends and neighbors. He will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather with a passion for fishing, Astros games, dominos and telling stories.
He leaves us rich in memories and stories.
A rosary and memorial service will be held at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 2313 Avenue I, Bay City, TX, on August 22, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Interment will be at Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery in Weimar, TX on August 23, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Frank Drabek Jr., Donald Drabek, Dwayne Smallwood, Logan Smallwood, David Galvan and Bobby Reyes.
The family wishes to thank doctors Zuniga and Hanna, Carol Smalls, Diana Hardman and the staff of A-Med Hospice for their outstanding care. Thank you for your thoughtfulness and care to future Hospice Patients.
In lieu of flowers, please mail donations to: A-Med Hospice, 8901 EF Lowry Expressway, Texas City, TX. 77591. Write in the memo field, “In Memory of Alton Dittrich”.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.