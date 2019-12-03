Ernest Lopez Ramirez
October 2, 1948 - November 27, 2019
Ernest Lopez Ramirez, 71, of Bay City, Texas passed away November 27, 2019. He was born October 2, 1948 in Bay City, Texas to the late Juan Ramirez and Dionisia Lopez Ramirez.
Survivors include his wife, Guadalupe Ramirez; daughter, Anna Ramirez; sons, Ernest Ramirez Jr., Christopher Ramirez, Brian Ramirez, Michael Martinez and Mark Ramirez; sister, Alice Garcia; and grandchildren, Basia Vasquez, Cheltzi Ramirez, Jacob Harner and Ernest Ramirez III.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, with a rosary beginning at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Ramirez, Troy Ramirez, John Martinez, Sammy Martinez, Jason Salazar, Carlos Garza and David Castillo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mingo Perales, David Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Ricky Garcia, Arnold Rodriguez, Ricky Palacios and Edward Martinez.
