Pervis "Kyy" Minkert
January 28, 1943 - June 22, 2019
Pervis "Kyy" Minkert passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born n Crowell, Texas on January 28, 1943.
Kyy was a 1961 graduate of Tidehaven High School and worked as a realtor for thirty-five years. She was a member of the Texas Association of Realtors and Matagorda County Board of Realtors. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church since 1973, as well as an active member of the Bay City Red Hats.
Kyy was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Minkert; parents, Floyd and Mary Sue Collier; brothers, Calvin Collier and Glynn Collier; sister, Sharon Collier Card; and grandson, Noah James Minkert.
Survivors include her daughters, Frances Andries, and Paula Gray and Billy; son, Billy Minkert and Julie; grandchildren, Sarah Bennett and Jeff, Phillip Gray and Marissa, Sam Gray and Kennedy Wardsworth; six great-granchildren; sister, Sue Neuman.
Pervis "Kyy" Minkert
January 28, 1943 - June 22, 2019
Pervis "Kyy" Minkert passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born n Crowell, Texas on January 28, 1943.
Kyy was a 1961 graduate of Tidehaven High School and worked as a realtor for thirty-five years. She was a member of the Texas Association of Realtors and Matagorda County Board of Realtors. She was also a member of the First Baptist Church since 1973, as well as an active member of the Bay City Red Hats.
Kyy was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Minkert; parents, Floyd and Mary Sue Collier; brothers, Calvin Collier and Glynn Collier; sister, Sharon Collier Card; and grandson, Noah James Minkert.
Survivors include her daughters, Frances Andries, and Paula Gray and Billy; son, Billy Minkert and Julie; grandchildren, Sarah Bennett and Jeff, Phillip Gray and Marissa, Sam Gray and Kennedy Wardsworth; six great-granchildren; sister, Sue Neuman.