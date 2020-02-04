Joe A. Brent
July 1, 1928 - January 30, 2020
Joe A. Brent, 91, passed away at his home in Wadsworth, Texas, Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born July 1, 1928 in Winona, Mississippi to the late Oscar Dennis Brent Sr. and Constance Marie McNair.
Joe loved hunting and fishing, and was known as a conversationalist. He loved his customers, and always had great talks with everyone around him. He was known for being an extremely hard worker. He loved his family very much.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jamie Brent; daughters, Diane Dantone, Mary Jo Fava, and Eva Marie Prieto (Eric); sons, Joe Alden Brent Jr., and James M. Brent; brother, Melvin Brent; grandchildren, Marc Jordan, Ashley Jordan, Steven Dantone, Leighton Edwards, Mary Ellen Mendoza, Jacob Brent, Lindsay Brent, Jared Brent, Ethan Prieto, Madelaine Prieto, and Aubrey Prieto; and nine great-grandchildren.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laura Edwards; and brother, O.D. Brent Jr.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Bay City, Texas with the Rev. Bill Ramsey officiating.
Interment followed at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers were Robert Long, Leighton Edwards, Jacob Brent, Jared Brent, Ethan Prieto, Eric Prieto, James Brent, and Joe Alden Brent Jr.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.