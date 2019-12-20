Klara Rowland
April 11, 1936 - December 18, 2019
Mrs. Klara Rowland passed away at home on December 18, 2019. She was born in Nurnberg, Germany on April 11, 1936 to the late Ludwig and Elise Hirschmann.
Klara was proud of becoming an American Citizen in May 1964. She and her husband Charles moved to Bay City, Texas in 1985. Klara loved to play bridge and bunko, and gardening and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; daughters, Ellen Feingold, Gabriele Neigel (Roger) and Patricia Henry; grandchildren, Nathan Feingold (Andrea), Michelle and Julie Henry; great grandchildren, Isabel and Gabriel Feingold; and all of her nieces and nephews.
Per Klara’s wishes, she will be cremated, and no services will be held. The family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army or the charity of your choice.
