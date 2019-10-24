Francine Ladell Sanders
November 4, 1921 - October 16, 2019
Mrs. Sanders was born in Brownsboro, Texas, on November 4, 1921. She was almost 98 years old when she died on October 16, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen McBride of Georgetown; her son, Karl Sanders and wife Elizabeth Sanders of Wimberley, Texas; her older sister, Louise McClure of Waco, who is almost 101 years old; her younger sister, Mary Blitch of Austin; and many nieces and nephews.
Francine lived a full and rich life in Bay City for more than 45 years, where she was President of the Nature Club several times, always on its board; on the Birding Nature Center board throughout most of its existence; President of the Pilot Club with many other offices therein; and an active member of the First Baptist Church and choir for many years. At age 96, she was the oldest and longest participating member of the Matagorda Mad Island Marsh Christmas Bird Count (25 years). She went birding in Trinidad and Tobago for her 80th birthday; Italy for her 85th birthday; Costa Rica for her 90th birthday; and Alaska for her 95th! She had 600 bird species on her North American life list. The inscription on her gravestone reads, “I’d Rather Be Birding!” and she chose the Hawley Cemetery because of all the bird songs she heard there.
There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Bay City. No gifts please, but yellow or coral roses would be welcomed. Donations may be made to the Matagorda County Birding Nature Center.