Lillie Mae Johnson
“Nanny”
Funeral services for Lillie Mae Johnson, 96, of Bay City, Texas will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Bay City.
Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City, Texas.
Visitation will be same day of service at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
