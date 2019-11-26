Jesse Rodriguez Valdez Sr.
December 15, 1938 - November 23, 2019
Jesse Rodriguez Valdez Sr. joined our Heavenly Father in his eternal resting place on November 23, 2019.
Loved ones gathered around him as he peacefully transitioned to his next journey as husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend from Heaven above, forever a guardian to those children he leaves behind, Jesse Valdez Jr., Valerie Valdez Rigler, Santiago Valdez and Martha Valdez Bazor; also guiding over brothers, John Joe Valdez Jr., Guadalupe Valdez; and sisters, Mary Rose Cox and Corrina Cortez. He will continue to watch over his grandchildren, Victoria Valdez, Viana Whitehead, Sloane Valdez Burnop, Vicente Valdez Burnop, Vanessa Valdez, Steven Valdez lovingly from Heaven.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Valentina Perez Valdez; as well as his brothers and sisters, Lorenzo Valdez, Helen Paniagua, Mary Guarjardo and Angelina Lopez.
Sir Knight Jesse Valdez Sr. was born on December 15, 1938 on a small farm in Cuero, Texas, born of John Joe Valdez and Julia Rodriguez Valdez. His eventful life began in Bay City, Texas where he was raised in a humble home on Avenue M. He excelled as Bay City Black Cat track star and athlete in the '50’s, worked at the Sweeny refinery in Old Ocean, Texas in the '60’s, lived in Houston in the '70’s and was employed by Phillip 66 throughout the '80’s. The '90’s brought him a more laid back lifestyle, often pulling his granddaughter Viana around the block in her red radio flyer wagon and making her microwave cakes. He enjoyed watching old western movies and planting tomatoes and other tasty vegetables. The new millennium brought about changes such as enlistment as “Grandpa”, with fulltime duties and a more dedicated 24-hour assignment. He attended birthdays, school plays and winter choir programs. He laid his wife, Valentina P. Valdez, to rest in 2008. His last decade was filled with love and memories of his years past. Sharing stories with all his loved ones and being loved by his family, appreciating and giving thanks for all his blessings in life.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City with a rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
