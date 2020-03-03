Tommy John Vasquez
October 1, 1950 - February 29, 2020
Tommy John Vasquez, 69, of Bay City, Texas passed away February 29, 2020. He was born October 1, 1950 in Ganado, Texas to Vicente Vasquez and Mary Martinez Vasquez.
His was preceded in death by his father, Vicente, sister, Doris Alvarez; and brother, Robert Vasquez.
Survivors include his wife, Delia Vasquez; his mother, Mary Vasquez; daughters, Priscilla Vasquez, Candace Vasquez and Stacy Roberts; sons, Vincent Vasquez, Tommy Vasquez II, Michael and Adam Thelen; sister, Bertha Lyles; brothers, Raymond, Ernest and Leroy Vasquez; grandchildren, Jordan Cunningham, Marcus Drake, Vincent Vasquez II, Veronica Vasquez, Tommy Vasquez III, Michael Vasquez, Destiny Vasquez, Mylee Vasquez, Maddie Vasquez, Emmy Vasquez, Ella Rae Vasquez, Ashlyn and Tyler Heufelder and Cory and Callie Martinez; and great grandchildren, Ariah Drake, Carter Vasquez and Penelope Vasquez.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. A Rosary service will begin at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Tommy enjoyed making people smile, he always had a joke or two in his pocket. He was a hardworking husband, father and a dear friend to many. He was loved dearly and will be missed every single day.
