Wilma Lee Holt
December 29, 1928 - October 6, 2019
Wilma Lee Holt, age 90, formerly of Matagorda, Texas passed away on October 6, 2019, in Bay City, Texas.
She was born in Matagorda on December 29, 1928, to Emmitt Hawes and Annie Royster Hawes.
Among her survivors include a daughter, Carolyn Boulden of Bay City and two granddaughters, Pamela Mitchell and Rosalind Brooks, as well as an enormous host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home chapel.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Community Baptist Church, Matagorda, with burial to follow at Matagorda Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537 or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com.
Arrangements are with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas, 979-245-5197.