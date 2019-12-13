Norma Jean Munn
April 5, 1929 - December 11, 2019
On December 11, 2019, Norma Jean Munn went home to be with her heavenly father. She was born on April 5, 1929 in Marlin, TX.
Norma graduated as the Valedictorian of Industrial High School. After high school, she went to work as the Post Master of the Vanderbilt Post Office. She then met the love of her life, Albert Munn while attending church. They were married in January 1949. Albert and Norma moved to Bay City, TX where they raised their two daughters, Lee Ann and Kathy. Norma was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Bay City for over 50 years where she worked in the church office for over 20 of those years. She loved to sing, and this was evident in her many years as part of the church choir. She was affectionately known by her grandchildren as “Maw Maw” and all those that knew her, knew how much she loved her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Munn; daughter, Kathy Munn; parents, Clyde and Thelma Philips; and her brother; Clyde Phillips Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann Bowers (Dennis); sister, Ella Schutt; grandchildren, Justin Bowers (Tammy), Kristen Christopher (Nick), Stacy Greenawalt (JD), and Shannon Ellington (Aaron); great-grandchildren; Wesley Creager (Taylor), Paxton Creager, Emily Bowers, Skylar Christopher, Preston Christopher, Jace Bowers, Shelby Greenawalt, and Luke Greenawalt; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bay City with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Pallbearers are Aaron Ellington, Nick Christopher, J.D. Greenawalt, Justin Bowers, Steve Pringle and Dennis Bowers.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.