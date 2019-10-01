Anthony Will Wright
Funeral services for Anthony Will Wright, 59, will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jesus Freewill Holy Temple Church with Bishop Michael Hurst eulogizing.
Burial will follow immediately after the service at Live Oak Cemetery, Live Oak Community.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jesus Freewill Church.
He passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:48 at Matagorda Regional Hospital, Bay City, Texas.
He will tremendously be missed by his brothers, John Wayne Brown of Bay City and Will Wright III of Arizona; cousin/sister, Annette Smith of Bay City; niece, Shirley Matthews McMorris (James) of Cypress, Texas; nephews, John Brinkley (Sonya) of Bay City, Joshua Brown of Houston; and a host of cousins, and friends.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Greens Moruary, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-3489; online condolences maybe sent to greensmortuary@sbcglobal.net