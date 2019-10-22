Dallas Landry Ross
Dallas Landry Ross, age 46, formerly of Van Vleck, Texas passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 600 Matthew Street, Bay City, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck.
He is survived by an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at (979) 245-1537 or online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; (979) 245-5197.