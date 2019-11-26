Carolyn Nelle Maddox Shelton
February 9, 1945 - November 16, 2019
Carolyn Nelle Maddox Shelton passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Though she struggled with her illness for over a year, her faith has taken her to a better place. Carolyn was the cornerstone of her family and will be greatly missed by her family and every life she touched.
Carolyn was born on February 9, 1945 in Houston, Texas to her parents, Jack and Lula Belle (McMurrey) Maddox of Palacios, Texas. She graduated from Palacios High School in 1963 and then attended the University of Texas in Austin. She graduated from UT in 1967 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Education. She later received her Masters of Education at U of H, and her Principal Certification while working as a middle school math teacher in the Spring Branch Independent School District.
Carolyn married Terry Shelton in August of 1967 and enjoyed a lifetime of adventure and fun over her 52 years of marriage. Wherever she traveled, whether it be France, England, Hawaii, Rafting, Horseback riding and skiing in Colorado, or visiting Disneyworld and Universal Studios, she took the whole clan. For her, family was everything and she could not have been prouder of the closeness she felt with her husband, three children, and three grandchildren. She always maintained a positive outlook on life with a laughter that most will never forget. Carolyn was quick with humor and treated each person she met as a friend. She was always described as a fun person who refused to miss a grand moment. She was fiercely loyal and cared deeply for her family and those who were friends. In her later years she became a dedicated mah-jongg player and played several times a week. She loved to hear her friends complain when she won the table. She lived a full life, and though she was a fighter, she ultimately lost her battle with cancer.
As a lifelong resident of Houston, Carolyn enjoyed her participation in many organizations and charities, including the Cotillion Dance Club, Houston Junior Women’s Club, and the Houston Junior Forum where she was recognized and awarded for over 40 years of volunteer service.
Carolyn is preceded by her parents, Jack and Lula Belle Maddox.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Shelton; and her three children, daughter, Carolyn Flinn and Dr. Paul Flinn; daughter, Elizabeth Martin and John Martin; and son, Lee Shelton. She will be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Ally, Maggie, and Jett Flinn; as well as her sisters, Lula Belle (Cooky) Mays and Patricia Matthew.
Her family held a private burial at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Coldspring, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary at the Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Street, Houston, Texas. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.
In memory of Carolyn Shelton, and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486; or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.