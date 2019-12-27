Catherine M. Crunk
July 8, 1952 - December 22, 2019
Catherine M. Crunk, 67, of Blessing, TX passed away December 22, 2019. She was born July 8, 1952 in Denver, CO to Harold Alton Morris and Audrey Allman Morris.
Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Crystal Crunk; son, Joshua Caleb Crunk; and sister, Mary Jo Reid.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Crunk; daughters, Tonya Lie and Veronica Kay Crunk; son, Alton Lee Crunk; sisters, Barbara Ruth Kadmiel, Charlene Rose Morris, Carol Faye Shell, Jacque Spires and Cyrena Brown; brothers, David Morris and William Morris; and grandchildren, Addison Lee Crunk, Mason Crunk, Larry Kenneth Lie, Lorreta Kimberly Lie, Leeann Catherine Lie, Leilanie Lie, Klaudia Lie, Lillian Kirstien Lie, Tressity Crunk and Miracle Lebo.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, TX.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Swift officiating.
Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alton Crunk, David Morris, Carlton Crunk, Christopher Cruz, Mike Ruiz and Billy Morris Jr.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.