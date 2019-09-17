Daniel Rodriguez Jr.
September 15, 1956 - September 13, 2019
Daniel Rodriguez Jr., 62, of Bay City, Texas passed away September 13, 2019. He was born September 15, 1956 in El Campo, TX to the late Daniel Rodriguez Sr. and Maria Louisa Lozono Rodriguez.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janie Morales and Mary Helen Perez.
Survivors include his wife, Driana Rodriguez; daughters, Danielle Gonzales (Martin), Melissa Rodriguez, and Leslie Rodriguez (Javier Villanueva); son, Daniel Rodriguez III (Veronica); sisters, Martina Rodriguez, Bonnie Marin and Rosemary Rodriguez Sanchez; brothers, Bobby James Rodriguez, Eddie Rodriguez, Freddie Rodriguez and Joe Felix Rodriguez; and grandchildren, Mia, Bryan, Rey, Kialah, Mariah, Christian, Vincent, Addison, Aiden and Conner.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City, followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Rodriguez III, Bobby James Rodriguez, Eddie Rodriguez, Freddie Rodriguez, Joe Felix Rodriguez and Dino Morales.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.