Ora Lee Grice Wright
July 17, 1928 - July 29, 2019
Ora Lee Grice Wright, age 91, of Bay City, Texas passed away on July 29, 2019 in Bay City.
She was born in Wadsworth, Texas on July 17, 1928 to Elder Grice and Maggie Henry Grice.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the New Home Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas, with burial to follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
