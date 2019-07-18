Gwendolyn Faye Holden
March 15, 1955 – July 7, 2019
Gwendolyn was born in Fisher, Louisiana to Stella Drew and Dan Kennedy.
Kennedy and Gwendolyn then decided to make their home in Bay City, Texas for the past 40+ years. Gwendolyn volunteered and worked in numerous capacities throughout the Bay City community, including in various school districts and church ministries.
Papa Kenny and Grandma Faye spent their lives dedicated to their children, grandchildren, and ministry. The Holden legacy will live on through Antoine Levoy Holden and wife Jessica, children, Quinton, Marcel, Tristan, and Jayleen; Anthony Levoy Holden and wife Sunny, children Joseph, Asia, Arissa, and Justus; Kennedy Levoy Holden Jr. and wife Sharita, children Kelis, Ke’shaun, Jasiri, Kennedy III, and Saelor; Conswella Holden; Alisa Cornette Perry and husband Mike, children Kadden and Peyton. Gwendolyn is also survived by Huey Scott Sr., Seneca Johnson, Huey Scott Jr., Myrtle Scott, and Jacqueline and Quintin Murray and by nieces, nephews, and relatives throughout the Texas and Louisiana areas.
On July 7, 2019, Gwendolyn went home to be with her Lord and Personal Savior, Jesus Christ. At the time, Gwendolyn was a member of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, pastored by Joel and Victoria Osteen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennedy Levoy Holden Sr.; her mother, Stella Drew Pough; father, Dan Kennedy; and sister, Cynthia Scott.