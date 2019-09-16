Bernard Pesak
October 28, 1947 - September 14, 2019
Bernard Pesak, 71, of Alvin, Texas passed away on September 14, 2019. He was born on October 28, 1947 in Bay City, Texas to the late Adolph and Elizabeth Pesak and was retired from Amoco.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Myron Pesak of Alvin; daughter, Angel Pesak of Alvin; son, Kevin Pesak of Friendswood; grandchildren, Bryce Pesak, Cole Pesak, Michael Pesak Jr., Ryland Pesak, Cierra Pesak, Ashlynn Looper, Noah Looper and Rylee Luke; and sisters, Dorothy Bell of Blessing and Marilyn Lester of Bay City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Grant Pesak and Michael Pesak; and brother, Kenny Joe Pesak.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Blessing with the Rev. Gabriel J. Mensah officiating.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, Texas; 979-543-3681.