            Funeral services for Earnest Davidson, of Bay City, Texas will be Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 1208 Ave C, in Bay City.

            Visitation will be Friday, November. 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas.

            There will be viewing at the church on the day of the service from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

            Burial will be at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas.

