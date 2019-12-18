Kenneth Wayne McKissick
August 23, 1941 - December 12, 2019
Kenneth Wayne McKissick, 78, of Markham, Texas passed away December 12, 2019. He was born August 23, 1941 in Bay City, Texas to the late Thomas McKissick and Alma Emma Vavra McKissick.
He was a graduate of Tidehaven High School and attended Wharton County Junior College. Rice Farming, hunting and fishing, and his family were his life. In 2000, Kenneth was named Matagorda County Rice Farmer of the Year.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald McKissick; and brother-in-law, Jack Falks.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Laura Rush McKissick; sons, Kenneth “Kenny” McKissick and wife Claudia, and Kevin McKissick and wife Lisa; daughter, Bridgette Dannels and husband Robert; sisters, Jessie Faye Falks, Alma Jo “Susie” Glasscock and husband Craig; grandchildren, Karissa McKissick, Kourtney Hardin, Keith McKissick, Kara McKissick, Sean Dannels, Stephanie Hinojosa and Brian Dannels; and nine great grandchildren.
The will family receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at The First Baptist Church in Markham with the Rev. Melvin Ryman officiating.
Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Dannels, Sean Dannels, John Hardin, Arnulfo Hinojosa, Mark Rush, Louis Rush and Keith McKissick.
