Alice “Baby” Garcia
January 30, 1933 - December 4, 2019
Alice “Baby” Garcia, 86, of Bay City, Texas passed away December 4, 2019. She was born January 30, 1933 in Cuero, Texas to the late Dionisia and Juan Ramirez.
She worked as a social worker for Community Action at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and retired from Matagorda General Hospital as a switchboard operator.
She is survived by her three sons, Rudy, Richard Jr. and David Garcia; granddaughters, Carisa Garcia and Joanne Marie Garcia; grandsons, Richard Santiago III and Christopher David Garcia; great grandchildren, Anthony, Alyiah and Morgan Garcia, Kobi Alloway, Jae, Mary and Lyndon Whitfield.
The family viewing will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bay City, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. with Father Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net