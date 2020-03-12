George M. Burlingame
July 14, 1927 - February 28, 2020
George M. Burlingame, 92, died in the early morning of February 28, 2020, after a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Born on July 14, 1927 in Illinois to George W. and Marion Googins Burlingame, he grew up in Brownsville, Texas where his parents had moved 1400 miles to escape the cold Chicago winters. Many of his formative years he spent helping his parents run The Gulf Breeze, a small motel, grocery store and gas station on Boca Chica Boulevard.
He graduated from El Jardin High School and enlisted in the army to fight in WWII. After his tour, he entered Southwest Texas at San Marcos on the GI Bill, graduating with a MS degree in chemistry. Shortly thereafter while in Colorado, he met and fell in love with Beverly Gail Watson. After marrying, they moved 1100 miles south to Corpus Christi, Texas to – yes- escape the cold. There, he worked as a chemist for Celanese while Gail finished her teaching degree, but some years later he felt dentistry calling and so they and their now four children, Linda, Connie, Loreta, and Bob, packed up and moved to Houston. Four impoverished years later, he graduated from the University of Texas Dental School at Houston. The evening before his state board exams, Gail went into labor and William Watson Burlingame entered the world. Incidentally, those four years of bare-bones existence to pursue his dream of practicing dentistry served as a life-long lesson to his offspring with three of the five following suit and returning to school in mid-life to successfully pursue different careers.
After dental school, they moved again, after falling in love with the charms of Bay City (in ’66 the town boasted largely of rice farmers, grass farmers, and cattle ranchers AND it was close to good fishing!) Building up his nascent practice filled George’s weekdays but on weekends he could be found volunteering at various Rotary functions, gardening, bowhunting or fishing at Matagorda beach, most often with his two sons. Every spring he grew his own tomatoes, yellow squash, and Swiss chard, along with a few rose bushes from which he frequently created small bouquets for Gail. George never yearned for a luxurious lifestyle which dentistry might have afforded; he was happiest with the simple life, and his philosophy at work was that he didn’t want the pursuit of dental health to become financially burdensome for anyone.
After successfully practicing dentistry for thirty-five years, he retired and was either with Gail or on weekly guided fishing trips with Al Garrison, trips generously provided by his son Bob as a retirement gift. When Gail died in July of 2002, George lost much of his joy in life. It wasn’t until he met Ginger White five years later and overheard her say she wanted to go fishing that he regained the spring in his step. He began courting her -on Al’s boat, of course - and they married in 2007 with much laughter filling their home over the next twelve years. A few years into their marriage, his daughter Connie presented him with a Malti-poo puppy who also stole his heart. Sugar became his beloved companion, and her favorite place was on his lap to the very end.
And George, at 92, was still fishing once a month or so, although not as long, and often assisted by Al or his sons. Still, he was able to feel the ocean breeze, the warmth of the sun, and hear the cry of gulls as he cast his line into the waters of Matagorda Bay. On the day before his fall and subsequent stroke several weeks ago, his son Bill had called to tell him of a fishing trip he and Bob had planned for early March and was Dad interested? His response was the response he had offered most throughout his long life: a resounding, “Yes!”
He is pre-deceased by Gail Burlingame; and his sister, Frances Burlingame Unruh.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger Burlingame; his sister, Sonia Morris, his brother, David Burlingame; his five children, Linda and David Cartwright, Connie and Ross Field, Loreta and Rob Peebles, Bob and Lisa Burlingame, and Bill and Sherri Burlingame. He is also survived by twelve grand-children and seventeen great- grand-children.