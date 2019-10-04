Billy Joe Krenek
December 3, 1949 - October 1, 2019
Billy Joe Krenek, of Bay City, TX passed away at the age of 69 on October 1, 2019. He was born December 3, 1949 in Wharton, TX to Billy Ray and Betty Sue Krenek.
B.J. is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Celine Krenek; daughter, Shelley Grant and husband Bryan of Pasadena, TX; sons, Chad Krenek and wife Mayra of Bay City, TX, and Scott Covell of Houston, TX; sister, Sue Krenek Milberger and husband Arthur of Bay City; brother, Gary Krenek and wife Carlisa of Bay City; and grandchildren, Haylee, Samantha, Savannah, Francisco, Jose, Leelonnie, Hunter, and Shiloh.
B.J. was an agent for Farmer’s Insurance Group in Bay City for over 30 years and was active in the Lion’s Club. He was an avid outdoorsman and could often be found wandering the surf or fishing in Matagorda Bay when he was not in the woods hunting. B.J. was always at his best when he was with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3000 9th Street, Bay City, with Vicar Cassandra Borges officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck TX.
Pallbearers are Danny Gerken, Mark Giese, Brian Sulak, Ryan Thomas, Tommy Thomas, and Harvey Horelica. Pallbearers were hunters at Troy Krenek’s Sheridan Hunting Lease where B.J always said was his favorite place away from home.
Honorary pallbearers are Vernon Sulak, Tommy Sulak, Stephen Sulak, Steven Kunz, Brad Acenzi, and Brad Klepac.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.