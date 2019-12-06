James Albert “Jan” Norris
November 10, 1941 - December 2, 2019
James Albert “Jan” Norris, 78, of Bay City, Texas passed away December 2, 2019. He was born November 10, 1941 in Bay City, Texas to the late Arthur Bane Norris and Laura Lee James Norris.
Jan worked for the Celanese Corporation for over 30 years. Jan started in what was known as the “Chox Unit” as an operator. Prior to Jan’s retirement, he was the Shipping Services Manager and Emergency Response Commander. Jan also was affectionately called Deacon by his close friends.
Survivors include daughter, Vicki Lyne Norris; son, James Arthur “Jim” Norris and wife Doris; his twin sister, Gerry Lou McClure and husband Bobby; grandchildren, James Andrew Norris 17, Justin Alexander Norris 15, and Jacob Anderson Norris 8; and nephews and niece, Tommy Alan Sedam Jr., John David Sedam, Leigh Ann Sedam and Henry Clay “Hank” Sedam.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in his name to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.