Andrew DeLaRosa Sr.
February 2, 1984 - December 9, 2019
Andrew DeLaRosa Sr., age 35, of Bay City, Texas passed away on December 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
He was born February 2, 1984 to Richard DeLaRosa and Delores Monuz DeLaRosa.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Bay City, Texas. Burial followed at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements were with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.