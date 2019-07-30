Claude Wayne (Tiger) Lane
September 7, 1962 - July 15, 2019
Claude Wayne (Tiger) Lane passed away July 15, 2019 following a lengthy stay at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. He was born September 7, 1962 in Houston, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hurshel Lane and Lucille Pope. Claude leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Pamela Shimer Lane of Sargent, Texas, sisters Teresa Murray of Lufkin, Texas and Carla Campbell of Dallas, Texas Area.
Tiger grew up in Pasadena, Texas and attended South Houston High. He spent his early years working for Ford Motor Company. After 25 years with Ford, he moved to Sargent, Texas. In 2001 he began building the home he shared with wife Pam. He started Tiger’s Lawn Care but the Lawn Care business was not enough for Tiger so he and wife Pam opened the Blue Gecko Bar and Grill in 2007 and ran it for about nine years.
Tiger was always quite civic minded and very concerned about the Sargent area. He began as a Director for Caney Creek Estates in Sargent and served them as President a few terms and also as Director from 1998 to 2009. In 2009 he took over as President of Sargent Area Chamber of Commerce. He served 10 years on the Chamber and as President for nine of the 10 years. He also served on the Bay City Chamber of Commerce, represented Sargent at Matagorda County Commissioners Court, Matagorda County Economic Development Corp and the Visitors Bureau. He made annual trips to Austin to represent Sargent as well. He will be missed by many folks.
A “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service will be held August 3, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Sargent, FM 457 & CR 283 in Sargent.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Claude W. (Tiger) Lane Memorial Fundto be used for the Sargent Community Center. Donations may be sent to: Sargent Chamber of Commerce, P. O. Box 4052, Sargent, TX 77404-4052.
Cremation Services are being provided by Ridgemont Mortuary, Houston, Texas.