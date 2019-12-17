Johnnie Revis
Johnnie Revis, age 66, of Van Vleck, Texas passed away December 8, 2019 in Bay City, Texas.
He was born in Bay City, Texas, on August 9, 1953 to Raymond Pettit Sr. and Erma Lee Revis.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Bay City. Burial to follow at Burial Association Cemetery in Van Vleck.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at duncanrobertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197