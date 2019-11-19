Darla Kay Reese Vinson
October 2, 1950 - November 13, 2019
Darla Kay Reese Vinson, 69, of Bay City, Texas passed away November 13, 2019. She was born October 2, 1950 in Bay City to the late Vance Eugene Reese and Shirley Jean Steinbach Reese.
Survivors include daughter, Rhonda Brown and husband Ron of Bay City, Texas; sons, David Vinson and wife Jennifer of Katy, Texas and Donald Vinson of Bay City; brothers, Don Reese and wife Sherry of Onalaska, Texas and Ronnie Reese and wife Bonnie of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Ron Brown Jr. (Chassity), Logan “Brehanna” Davis (Nicole), Phalicidy Brown, Christopher Robinson, Star Miller, Ashley Garcia and Samantha Vinson; great grandchild, Kinsley Brown; niece, Julie and husband Paul Lock; and nephew, Frank Reese.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Leroy Cunningham officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers will be Gerardo Garcia, Isreal Moya, DeMetric Monroe, Meridith Horn, Leon White, Adam Zavala, Mark Perez Jr., Stephen Torres.
The family would like to offer special thanks to St. Christina’s EMS, Dr. Pant and her staff, Dr. Neret and his staff, and the staff at Matagorda Nursing & Rehabilitation for going above and beyond.
