Michael Logan Davis
December 28, 1955 - August 4, 2019
Michael Logan Davis passed away peacefully Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the age of 63.
Born in Houston, Texas on December 28, 1955, to Milam Davis and Jessie Poole Davis, Michael grew up in Bay City, Texas. He was surrounded by a large extended family, who have always remained close. He graduated from Bay City High School in 1974 and attended Southwest Texas State University where he received a degree in Journalism in 1979.
Michael’s career in journalism spanned many years. He worked as a reporter for a number of years at the San Antonio Express News, and then returned to Houston to have a lengthy career at the Houston Post and the Houston Chronicle.
Michael married the love of his life, Karen Rogers, in 1980. Their love of travel took them to many destinations across the United States and Europe. Michael’s keen interest in Civil War History led them to visit all of the battle sites of the Civil War and he maintained an extensive collection of Civil War literature. Michael was an avid reader throughout his life and also found enjoyment in playing his guitar.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Rogers Davis; his parents; and brother, Thomas Poole Davis.
He is survived by his sister, Debbie (Kenny) Brand; nephews, Jeff (Julie) Brand, and Robert (Natalie) Brand; niece, Katie (Matt) Harry; and great nieces, Molly and Emily Brand.
Burial will be at a private service at the Grimes Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be directed to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030 (houstonhospice.org) or Citizens for Animal Protection, 17555 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77094 (cap4pets.org)
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas;. 979-245-4613.