Juan Antonio Rodriguez
October 11, 1949 - December 27, 2019
Juan Antonio Rodriguez Sr., 70, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. His services will be held at Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Bay City, Texas on Friday, January 3, 2020.
He was born on October 11, 1949 in Rio Hondo, Texas to the late Juan M. Rodriguez and Juanita T. Rodriguez. He was raised in Houston, then later moved to Van Vleck, where he attended Van Vleck High School. It was at school where he met the love of his life, Sylvia Garza Rodriguez. They were married on November 20, 1968 (for 49 happy years) until her passing on January 8, 2018. Together they raised their four children, Anna, Adam, Joe Ann, and Juan Jr.
He was a loving husband, fun father, and an amazing grandfather. He took joy in being involved in each of his children’s (and grandchildren’s) lives, from being a baseball coach to hosting bomb fires, hayrides, and sleep overs for the youth group after revival, to being present for the birth of each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, to attending school events (basketball games, volleyball games and cross country meets), witnessing the first haircut for his last grandson, and most recently attending Santa pictures. You name it, he did – anything for his family.
Juan worked in construction, and became an electrician by trade, until he began ministering when he received the calling by God. January 26, 1986 he made a life changing decision to turn his life over to God, receiving the Holy Ghost on May 23, 1986 at Peace Tabernacle in Wharton, Texas. He was driven when it came to the Jail/Prison ministry, and took joy in baptizing his grandchildren. He had a passion for sharing his love for Jesus, and made it his mission to save as many souls as possible. He will truly be missed.
Juan is preceded in death by, Sylvia G. Rodriguez (wife); Juan M. Rodriguez (father); Juanita T. Rodriguez (mother); and Marcella (Margie) R. Gabino (sister).
He is survived by his second wife, Teresa Nieto; daughter, Anna Linda Cortez (Mike) of Rosenberg, Texas; son, Adam Rodriguez (Ange) of Orange, Texas; daughter, Joe Ann Balles (Ruben) of Wharton, Texas; and son, Juan A. Rodriguez Jr. (Jaime) of Sugar Valley, Texas; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie I. Granado (Luis) of Damon, Texas.
The family will receive friends and relatives for the visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Bay City, Texas. Funeral services to follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. J. Michael Bumgarner officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are David Castillo, David Robinson, John Newsome, Ronnie Myers, Joey Bock, Bubba Munson and Joe Moreno.
