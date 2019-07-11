Albert Gonzales
February 26, 1937 - July 10, 2019
Albert Gonzales, 82, of Palacios, Texas passed away July 10, 2019. He was born February 26, 1937 in Midfield, Texas to the late Cesario Gonzales and Amelia Gutierrez Gonzales. He retired from Alcoa after 33 years of service.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son, David Allen Gonzales; a granddaughter, Isabelle Rain Gonzales; sister, Lucille Calderon; and brother, Paul Gonzales.
Survivors include his wife, Guadalupe Gonzales of Palacios; daughter, Ann Oliver and husband Kevin of Sutton, Mass.; sons, Albert Leslie Gonzales and wife Carol of Palacios, Kenneth Gonzales of Palacios, and Mike Gonzales and wife Vanessa of Palacios; sister, Helen Gonzales of Angleton; brother, Willie Gonzales and wife Aurora of Rosenberg; grandchildren, Matthew Gonzales, Zachary Gonzales, Helena Gonzales, Justin Gonzales, Patrick Gonzales, Kevin Gonzales, Gesika Valdez, Nelliya Valdez, Angeleigh Gonzales, Ian Oliver and Ivy Oliver; and by nine great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Palacios Funeral Home in Palacios, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Palacios with the Rev. Chris Webb officiating.
Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Oliver, Pete Rivera, Eric Canales, Mark Canales, Willie Gonzales Jr., and Michael A. Canales II.
Matthew Rivera, Ian Oliver and Nickolas Rios will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home, Palacios, Texas.