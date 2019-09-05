Chris Arsola

Chris has gone to be with the Lord. Chris lived in Manvel, Texas. He was 83 and attended Bay City Public Schools.
Chris was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel; and his wife, Sara.
He is survived by daughters, Sylvia, Connie and Vera; and son, Joe John. Also surviving are sisters, Lucy, Chito; and brothers, Chele and Johnny.
Chris enjoyed the outdoors, especially golf.
His friendly smile shall be missed by all.
Memorial Service is set for September 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Manvel at 12 p.m. Luncheon follows at Church Hall. Church located near Hwy. 6 and 288. (281-489-8720)