Miriam Ruth (Turner) Morgan
May 25, 1925 - May 26, 2019
Miriam Ruth (Turner) Morgan, 94, passed away May 26, 2019 at Clear Lake Regional Heart Tower in Webster, Texas. Ruth was born May 25, 1925 in Frametown, West Virginia and was a resident of League City, Texas a resident of Houston, Texas and a longtime resident of Bay City, Texas.
Ruth’s life was filled with happiness from family and friends and her heart was filled with love for others. She will be greatly missed and we wish everyone will keep her in their heart. She was a CARES volunteer at Hilliard Child Development Center, Home Intervention Specialist for Matagorda County Education Services, volunteered at Bay City Women’s Crisis Center and Bay City Nature Center. Ruth was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bay City, Texas. She was also the 1982 Woman of the Year at the Bay City Chamber of Commerce 60th Annual Awards Banquet. When in Houston, Ruth volunteered at a local nursing home and drove a special needs school bus for Spring Branch ISD.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George Wysong Morgan; father, Harvey Martin Turner; mother, Lakie Ann Taylor Turner; half-sisters, Pauline and Bess Turner; sisters, Mary Helen Turner Pullen, Maxine April Turner Woeltz, and Pearl Turner; and brother, John Turner.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Betty Turner Schoolcraft of Frametown, West Virginia, and brother, Samuel Turner; daughters, Cora Ann Morgan Bigwood of League City, Texas, and Camille Audrey Morgan of Dallas, Texas; son-in-law, David Paul Bigwood; grandson, Vic Cruz; ‘granddaughters’, Jumirey Cruz Mejia and Nergivell Cruz; ‘grandson-in-law’, Santiago Mejia; ‘great-grandsons’, Jafari Ford, Khyran Ford, Jayceon Ford, Remy Ford and Samuel Cruz; ‘great-granddaughters’, Sarah Cruz and Elena Meija; niece. Anniedear Woeltz Chappell of McMinnville, Oregon; ‘niece’, Ann Marie Saunders Hartley; and ‘nephew’, Fred Saunders.
There will be a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, 2216 Avenue H, in Bay City, Texas on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Gravesite burial at Mt. Olivet in Dickinson, Texas will be on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a contribution to Bay City Women’s Crisis Center, Bay City Nature Center or First Presbyterian Church in Bay City would be greatly appreciated.