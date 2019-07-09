Jeffrey Paul McAdams
August 17, 1959 - July 4, 2019
Jeffrey Paul McAdams, born August 17, 1959 in Watrloo, Iowa and passed away on July 4, 2019.
Mr. McAdams was a Quality Control Officer in the Petro Chemical Industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Wayne and Margaret R. McAdams of Pineville, LA.
Jeff is survived by his spouse, Debra A. Thomas McAdams of Bay City, TX; two daughters, Becky Lawrence of Denver, CO. and Sarah Kulbeth of Lafaytte, LA.; two step-children, Jeff Thomas and Ashley Sagissor; siblings, Judy Minear of Winter Park, FL., Michael McAdams of Highland, IN. and Peggy Harris Rapid City, SD; and nine grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Texas Children's Hospital.