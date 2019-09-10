Michael Roland Matthews
February 28, 1940 - September 9, 2019
Michael Roland Matthews of Bay City, Texas entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was born in Houston, Texas on February 28, 1940 to James Leslie and Eloise Matthews.
Michael retired from Celanese Chemical Company. He loved to travel. He enjoyed hunting and visiting with anyone who would talk to him. His pride and joy were his three precious grandchildren. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus #3070 and the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Police Academy.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Deborah Matthews; and brother, Jerry Bob Matthews.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Matthews; daughter, Christi Lynn Day and husband Russell of Pearland; his sister, Eloise Matthews Bayless and husband Steve; brother and best friend, Don Matthews and wife Gladys; grandchildren, Katelyn Taylor, Courtney Dean and Dylan Michael Day; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a Rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Mass of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City with Father Greg Korenek officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers are Dylan Day, Brian Blauser, Chris Cooper, John Ashcraft, Bruce Hurta and Scott Lawhon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Holy Cross School Foundation or the charity of their choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas. 979-245-4613.