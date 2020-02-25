Leonard Griggs
July 18, 1948 - February 18, 2020
Leonard Griggs, 71, formerly of Cedar Lane, Texas passed away on February 18, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
He was born in Matagorda County, Texas on July 18, 1948 to Margaret Williams and Preston Griggs.
Following his formal education, he was a Veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving in the Vietnam War.
Visitation and guest book registry will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church, Cedar Lane, Texas, with burial to follow at St. Mark (Bell Bottom Community) Cemetery in Cedar Lane.
Survivors include an enormous host of relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at duncan-robertsfh@gmail.com.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.