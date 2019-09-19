Robert K Miles
May 3, 1948 - December 4, 2018
Robert K. Miles of Richland, WA (formerly of Bay City, TX) passed away December 4, 2018. Born May 3, 1948 in Freeport, Texas to parents, Jeannette Helton Lee and James Miles.
He is preceded by his spouse, Mary Lou Miles; great-grandchild, Cana Owen; parents, C.B. and Jeannette Lee; and father, James B Miles.
He is survived by his children, Melinda Owen (Greg), Michelle Stewart (Joe), and Mary Miles (Lesley); grandchildren, Christopher (Carmen) and Mykala Owen, Allison, Ashley and Robert Stewart; great-grandchildren, Kane Naugle and Jameson Smith, Blaze Davalos, Kiera and Timothy Stewart, and Clementine Ray Owen (on the way!); siblings, William Lee (Martha), Theresa Kocurek (Andy), Jerry Duty (Gary), and Danny Lee (Claudia).
He was a carpenter by trade but had a serving spirit throughout his life from serving in the Van Vleck Volunteer Fire Department, Matagorda County Reserve Deputy to elected Constable of Matagorda County and Knights of Columbus. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. on September 28, 2019 in Van Vleck at the First United Methodist Church located on the corner of Hwy 35 and 4th Street.