John Fuentes Jr.
March 23, 1962 - March 11, 2020
John Fuentes Jr., 57 of Bay City, Texas passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1962 in Houston, Texas to the late John G. Fuentes and Elisa V. Fortanelli. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City.
He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Fuentes and Diane Montoya, both of Bay City; sons, Jason Fuentes and wife Jennifer of Pearland, and Jonathan Fuentes of Bay City; grandchildren, Madilynn Fuentes, Jackson Fuentes, Robert Lee Fletcher, and Ariana Fuentes; sisters, Rosa Linda Fuentes and Cynthia Lopez, both of El Campo, and Elizabeth Fuentes of Garwood; brothers, Joe A. Fuentes of El Campo and Agustin Fortanelli Jr. of Louise; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Margaret Fuentes and Patricia Fonseca.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo, Texas with a Rosary recited at 6 pm.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Robert Catholic Church with the Rev. Robert Guerra officiating.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Nick Sedillo, Miguel Sedillo, Chris Pacheco, Luis Fonseca, Justin Arrambide and Jeremy Arrambide.
Condolences may be shared with the family at triskafuneralhome.com
Triska Funeral Home, 612 Merchant Street, El Campo, Texas; 979-543-3681.
