The Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is hosting a Coronavirus Preparedness for Employers topic as presented by the Matagorda Regional Medical Center Thursday, March 12 from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
Aaron Fox will deliver the speech at Schulman’s Movie Bowl and Grill on the topic that is gripping the nation.
County Public Health (HCPH) is reporting its first two confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Harris County and Fort Bend County has confirmed four cases as well.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management said Monday that currently here are no confirmed cases of this virus in Matagorda County.
Please continue to practice good hygiene, stay home if you are sick with flu like symptoms unless you need emergency care. Your primary care doctor will help advise you if you think you might have the virus. Matagorda County command and control team continues to monitor the situation and will give updates as we receive them.
At the same time, the Bay City Police Department is warning residents of potential scams that are making the rounds targeting local residents.
In a statement, Bay City Police stated “Coronavirus is not only affecting people, but technology, as well. Unfortunately, some are taking advantage of this world-wide health concern to exploit personal and business computers and networks. They are using websites, emails and mobile apps to gain information or access into systems.
Some of the Coronavirus themed cyber-related malicious activities have included:
• Phishing attacks using email and bogus websites tricking victims into divulging personal information
• Emails with malicious attachments (word documents, PDF, MP4, etc.) or links to malicious websites • Mobile apps that are infected
Please be cautious when you receive an email, consider visiting a website, or download an app pertaining to Coronavirus. Make sure you trust the source.
This is an evolving situation and all of us need to be vigilant in our preparations.
In Harris County, the tests have been verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A man and a woman from the unincorporated area of northwest Harris County, outside the City of Houston, tested positive for COVID-19. These cases are travel-related and, at this time, there is no evidence of community spread.
Since the global outbreak began, epidemiologists from HCPH have been investigating and identifying all potential cases in Harris County, including these two individuals, any other individuals being tested, and any contacts with these individuals to determine if they need to be tested and/or quarantined for COVID-19. HCPH is experienced in these procedures and routinely investigates infectious diseases such as tuberculosis.
These are the second and third confirmed cases reported in the Houston metropolitan area; Fort Bend County reported a presumptive positive case on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
“Since January, we have been at an elevated level of readiness to prepare for and respond to a positive case here in Harris County,” said Harris County Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Umair A Shah, MD, MPH. “We will continue to take action by identifying potential contacts and monitoring them closely.”
“The best tools to fight the spread of this illness are facts, not fear,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. “Residents should know that we have been leaning forward to make sure our response to this illness continues to be proactive and coordinated with a wide array of local, state and federal officials. Each of our residents is a member of our public health team, and we are urging everyone to learn the facts about this virus and take simple steps to help contain the spread by visiting www.ReadyHarris.org.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that first emerged in China and has now spread to many countries, including the U.S. While HCPH understands our residents will be concerned, we also know that more than 80% of people who have become infected only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
If you do feel sick and believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, contact your health care provider or a hospital immediately. Describe your symptoms and travel history. If they recommend testing, go as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you. Testing is confidential. HCPH does not release information about suspected cases to encourage people to get tested and many people test negative.
HCPH is working closely with other area public health departments, including the Houston Health Department, medical experts, providers, hospitals and state and federal health officials.
Harris County residents can help prevent the spread of this virus by taking the same preventive measures used to protect against colds and flu:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of illness in the school and community and allows your child an opportunity to rest and recover.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.