Bay City Lions Club to host 74th annual Rice Festival
This fall the Bay City Lions Club is holding their 74th Annual Rice Festival. The festival is a large event that is open among four days. In addition to the festival, the Rice Festival Parade, Rice Queen Pageant, and Rice Dish Roundup are also taking place.
The Bay City Lions Club hold this week-long event to raise funds to help support their work with the youth, handicapped, aged, sick of the community. Bay City Lions Club Member Ray Reis stated, “It is our only major fundraiser, we rely heavily on it. It means a lot to us.”
The Bay City Rice Festival came to have its name in 1941, which was the first year the Bay City Lions Club celebrated its Rice Festival. “Since then it [Bay City Lions Club] has been the sole host of this annual fundraising event whose proceeds are for our charities used in Matagorda County,” stated Bay City Lions Club chairman.
Bay City’s farmers and the community as a whole would celebrate the rice harvest. Reis stated, “Rice has always been, or used to be, a major industry for our community.”
The carnival that the Lions Club is bringing this year will be provided by Reed Exposition Midways. The festival opens on Thursday October 3rd from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM. On Friday October 4th the festival is open from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM for the exceptionally challenged. Later that day the festival is open from 4:00 PM to 12:00 midnight. On Saturday October 5th the Rice Festival Parade begins at 10:00 AM in downtown. The festival is open from 11:30 AM to 1:00 AM. The last day the festival will be open is Sunday October 6th from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, which is Grandparents Day. The Rice Festival will take place at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds, Nichols and FM 2668, Bay City.
The morning the festival is open for the exceptionally challenged students, students from schools around the county go to be a buddy.
On October 4th and 5th there will be a Kids Celebration Game Show and Robocars. The Kids Celebration Game Show will be an interactive game show that incorporates the audience with showings throughout the day. The Robocars will transform from robots to cars during their performances. The Rice Dish Roundup will take place on Tuesday October 1st with awards at 4:30 PM. Here, members of the county cook a rice dish that will be taste tested and the winner will be featured in the program.
The community will be incorporated into the festival events by attending and being a part of the Rice Festival Parade. The parade includes floats and vehicles with members of the community who are involved in various clubs and organizations. The festival itself is incorporating the community by having local vendors come out to the fairgrounds.
On Grandparents Day, the last day the festival is open, the admission and wrist band prices have been dramatically reduced.
