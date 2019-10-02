Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33 inducts six, two members celebrate ten years
Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution held its September 14, 2019 meeting at “Baytown, Seafood, West Columbia Texas. At the meeting we recognized two members, Bill Greenwood (Lake Jackson) and Cecil Ferguson (Liverpool) on their 10-Year Anniversary of membership with the Sons of the American Revolution. And, Bill Sanders (Louise), Chapter Registrar) inducted six new members into the Chapter – Donald C. Congdon, Jr (West Columbia), Gavin Jake Congdon (West Columbia), David S. Hall (Sweeny), David E. Hall (Port LaVaca), Joe D. Hudgins (Hungerford) and Jason B. Miller (Palacios).
Arnold Seidule (Lake Jackson) long-time Chapter Member, presented each adult member with a Texas Society Challenge. Arnold served in many positions within the Chapter and as Texas Society District 7, Vice President, announced he will be relocating to the Conroe, and that this would be the last Chapter meeting he would be attending for the foreseeable future. His leadership and guidance will be missed.
Lastly, the SAR Medal for Heroism was awarded to Stephen P. Bailey (Detective Lieutenant, Lake Jackson, PD) and the Law Enforcement Commendation Medal was awarded to Rachel N. Houston (Patrol Deputy, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Both “Medals” are considered “Public Service Medals” by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and as such, are published in the Public Service Medal Pamphlet, presented at the National Society Sons of the American Congress each year. Attached (to the email) you will find information detailing the information for each officer’s actions which led to these awards.
The Sons of the American Revolution is the “Largest male lineage organization in the U.S.” Each member documents their lineage back to at least one “Patriot” who served or provided critical services during the “American Revolution.” The next meeting of the Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33 will be October 12, 2019, 11:30 A.M., “The Dragonfly”, 125 S. Fulton St., Wharton, Texas. The Public is cordially invited.
Individuals information on how to become a member can visit our web site at www.cradletxsar.org or visit the national site at www.nssar.org.
