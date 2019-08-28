TRTA Texas Retired Teachers Association. Founded in 1953
MCRTA Matagorda County Retired Teachers Association
This organization should be called Retired School Personnel. We are made of administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, librarians, counselors and all support staff across the state.
Mission: to improve benefits for all school personnel retirees ---current and future
State Membership: 95,000 + goal for 2019-2020 is 100,000 members
As of March 2019 420,500 retired Texas school personnel, 300 over 100 years old
State Volunteer hours in 2017 6,210,972
Children’s Book Project over a million books donated to Texas children since project began
MCRTA. Local chapter. Volunteer hours 5854 hours 2017-18
Yearly scholarships are funded for graduating Seniors from Matagorda County Schools that are pursuing a degree in education each year
Sept 3rd – House Speaker. Dennis Bonnen. First Baptist Church
October 1 - Lois Kollkhorst. Texas Senator. – First Baptist Church
No meeting in November
December 3 meeting at the Blessing Community Center. – Tidehaven Choirs performing
Our meetings begin at 11:30.
Please call Kaye Orr for details…979-241-2575
