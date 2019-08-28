TRTA Texas Retired Teachers Association.  Founded in 1953

MCRTA   Matagorda County Retired Teachers Association

 

This organization should be called Retired School Personnel.  We are made of administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals, librarians, counselors and all support staff across the state.

Mission:  to improve benefits for all school personnel retirees ---current and future

State Membership:  95,000 + goal for 2019-2020 is  100,000 members

As of March 2019  420,500 retired Texas school personnel, 300 over 100 years old

State Volunteer hours in 2017     6,210,972

Children’s Book Project   over a million books donated to Texas children since project began

MCRTA. Local chapter. Volunteer hours    5854 hours 2017-18

Yearly scholarships are funded for graduating Seniors from Matagorda County Schools that are pursuing a degree in education each year

Sept 3rd – House Speaker.  Dennis Bonnen. First Baptist Church

October 1 -  Lois Kollkhorst. Texas Senator. – First Baptist Church

No meeting in November

December 3 meeting at the Blessing Community Center. – Tidehaven Choirs performing

Our meetings begin at 11:30.  

Please call Kaye Orr for details…979-241-2575

